SES Creative My First Dough Mega Set With Tools

Is there anything more fun than an afternoon spent playing with dough. With this mega set with tools, children can entertain themselves for hours with the various cutters, rolling pin and hammer. You can make the entire farm, from the farmer to the cows and sheep. Everything is possible with the brightly coloured dough, there are 7 colours, yellow, green, white, light blue, brown, orange, red and this set also comes with 7 farm shaped cutters, a wooden rolling pin and wooden hammer.