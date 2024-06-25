SES Creative I Learn Dinosaurs

Learn about the world of dinosaurs with the I learn dinosaurs set. By sticking, colouring and puzzling, you can learn everything you need to know about dinosaurs. You learn how they looked, what they ate and how you can recognise them. You'll soon be able to tell a Triceratops from an Apatosaurus. Comes with 36 dinosaur cards, sticker sheet with dinosaurs and characteristics, 8 colouring pencils and a dinosaur world colouring sheet