Marketplace.
image 1 of SES Creative Cars Casting and Painting
image 1 of SES Creative Cars Casting and Paintingimage 2 of SES Creative Cars Casting and Paintingimage 3 of SES Creative Cars Casting and Paintingimage 4 of SES Creative Cars Casting and Paintingimage 5 of SES Creative Cars Casting and Painting

SES Creative Cars Casting and Painting

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

SES Creative Cars Casting and Painting
With this SES set you can make cool cars from plaster that can really drive. Pour the plaster into the mould, add the wheels and let it dry. Then you can paint the cars your favourite amazing colours. Add stickers to complete the creation. Includes mould, plaster, wheels, 6 colours of paint, brush, stickers, plaster measuring cup
Fast drying plasterIncludes wheelsStimulates creativity

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here