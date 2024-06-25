SES Creative Unicorns Casting And painting -

Do you also love unicorns. This set by SES Creative allows you to carve all kinds of unicorn figurines, made of plaster. Pour the plaster into the mould and let it set. Grab the supplied paint, and paint the twelve figurines whichever way you like. Fun to make and gives a great result. Comes with a pack of plaster, a mould, 6 trendy paint colours, a paintbrush, a smoothing tool, silver glitter tube, and a blue satin ribbon Blue satin ribbon