SES Creative My First Sticking Animal Tails

Stick it These 14 animals have lost their tails. But which tail belongs to whom. Find out with this fun activity for parents with young children to discover together. With the safe finger glue, the tails are easy to stick on the cards. This craft set stimulates imagination and fine motor skills. There are 14 animal cards and 14 animal tails for you to match. Also comes with finger glue. Suitable starting at 1 year old.