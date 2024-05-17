Marketplace.
SES Creative Fantasy animals Colouring With Water

SES Creative Fantasy animals Colouring With Water
Magic with water and paint without the mess. It is possible using this unique set by SES. Paint one of the 4 included magic Colouring With Water Cards with the special brush that has been wetted and watch the colour picture come to life, in approx. 5 minutes. The brush is safe to use because the hairs cannot fall out. Reusable after drying.
Reusable with no messIncludes 4 magic cards and a special brushSuits ages 1 year plus

