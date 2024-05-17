SES Creative Owl Casting And Painting

With this creative pack from SES you can make them from plaster. Pour your plaster into the 3D mould. Let your model dry and then paint your owl with the paint included. Add the finishing touch with the glitter. Fun to do and gives a fantastic result. Comes with a latex 3D owl mould, pack of plaster, 6 pots of paint, pink glitter, apainbrush and 4 plastic holders