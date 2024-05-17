Marketplace.
image 1 of SES Creative Glitter Bracelets
image 1 of SES Creative Glitter Braceletsimage 2 of SES Creative Glitter Braceletsimage 3 of SES Creative Glitter Braceletsimage 4 of SES Creative Glitter Braceletsimage 5 of SES Creative Glitter Bracelets

SES Creative Glitter Bracelets

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£17.99

£17.99/each

SES Creative Glitter Bracelets
With glittery wire and chenille, you can design the most beautiful bracelets yourself. You can use the wire and the chenille in a variety of ways. Twisting, braiding, knotting, just try it! Mix and match the different colours and beads, add charms and steal the show. Comes with 3 colours of glittery wire, 4 colours of chenille, 5 colours of pony beads, charms, stickers;
Complete set to make beautiful braceletsWith special glittery wireA must have for girls

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here