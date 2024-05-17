SES Creative Glitter Bracelets

With glittery wire and chenille, you can design the most beautiful bracelets yourself. You can use the wire and the chenille in a variety of ways. Twisting, braiding, knotting, just try it! Mix and match the different colours and beads, add charms and steal the show. Comes with 3 colours of glittery wire, 4 colours of chenille, 5 colours of pony beads, charms, stickers;