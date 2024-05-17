Marketplace.
SES Creative Junior Safety Scissors
Want your child to enjoy arts and crafts but worried about their safety. These scissors by SES have blunt rounded tips that are specifically designed to only cut paper, while keeping fingers and textiles safe. Safe for children to use (adult supervision required), your child will love these small scissors that have been designed for little hands.
With blunt round tipsChild safe, adult supervision requiredDesigned for little hands

