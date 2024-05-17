SES Creative Mega Bubbles

Blowing bubbles isn’t what it used to be. You can make mega sized bubbles using the handy tool and super strong soap solution. How big can you go. Hold the sticks together and dip the rope in the soap solution. Remove it again and pull the sticks apart carefully. You’ll now have a bubble. Walk backwards slowly and watch the bubble get bigger and bigger. Once its big enough, pull the sticks together again. The mega bubble will now start floating. See how far it flies. Blow softly and briefly against the large bubble and see if you can create a small bubble inside the large one. Comes with Mega bubble-blowing tools, soap solution in bottle with top 200ml, mixing tray