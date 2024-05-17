Marketplace.
SES Creative Splash Water Catch

It's going to be one big water fight with this splash water catch set. The splash water balls from SES Creative are ideal for a sunny day. The splash water balls can be used both wet and dry and are the perfect, durable alternative to water balloons. Throw the balls to each other using the tool and try to hit and soak the other person. Or try to cooperate and pass them as many times as possible. With the reusable 12 splash balls, and 2 throwing and catching tools, it's guaranteed to be an amazing fun game. Also prefect from the beach on holidays.
Can be used wet and dryCan be used again and again

