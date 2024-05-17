SES Creative Croquet and Bean Bag Toss 2 in 1 Game

Do you love games. Then this 2-in-1 game is perfect for you. Play croquet with your friends or challenge them to a bean bag toss competition. It's time to play croquet. Place the arches on the ground and hit the balls through the arches with the stick. Once you've finished your game of croquet, you can easily attach two arches together to create a goal for throwing bean bags. You can take the 2 in 1 game everywhere you go in the handy storage bag. Comes with 4 x Wooden arches for croquet, Wooden boards for bean bag toss, 2 x wooden croquet sticks;2 x 4 cm dia. Wooden balls, 2 x bean bags, and a textile storage bag;