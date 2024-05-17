SES Creative Unicorn Slime Lab

Creating slime is amazing. Mix your slime, choose your own colour, and add special ingredients. Take your slime with you in the decorated zipper bag and you always have it ready to play. This slime is Borax free. Comes with 2 types of slime powder, a measuring beaker, a spatula, a pipette, 3 aqua colours, gitter, pearl beads, a zipped bag, and a sticker