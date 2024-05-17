SES Creative Decorating Stones

Develop your creativity, skills and knowledge in a fun and safe way with SES Creative products. This set contains trendy paint colours and several beautifully-formed stones that you can paint. Will you also make the one with fun little creatures. The supplied wobbly eyes and detailed printed materials make the result even more spectacular. Comes with 5 stones, 8 wobbly eyes of different sizes, 6 pots of paint, a paintbrush, and a glue pot.