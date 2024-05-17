SES Creative Mega Toy Doctor Set

Put on the doctor's coat, because there are a number of patients queuing at your doctor's office who would like to be helped. Will you help them For example, you can listen to the patient's heartbeat with a real working stethoscope thats included, bandage up a wound with a bandage gauze or measure the temperature with the play thermometer. If the patient has to stay a little longer, you can put on a wristband and take the patient to a hospital bed. This set from the Petits pretenders collection of SES contains everything you need to dive into the world of doctors and hospitals and guarantees hours of fun. Also comes with a play thermometer, plasters, 2 x syringes, 3 x patches, 2 x Bandage mesh rolls, a roll of bandage tape, plastic tweezers, 2 x tongue depressors and 2 x patient wristbands