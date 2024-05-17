SES Creative Splash Water Slingshot

The splash water slingshot is perfect for summer days. With a bucket of water, the 12 splash water balls are ready to be launched! Place a wet water ball in the net, pull the elastic bands and fire away. A water fight with friends has never been this cool. Thanks to the handy net and handle, children can easily launch the splash water balls. The splash water balls are easy to rinse off and can be used again and again. The ideal and more sustainable alternative to water balloons.