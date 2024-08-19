Clics Box 5 in 1 Clic and Play 69 Pieces

Clics construction toys for children from 4 years, creative educational toys in a 69 piece set, building blocks for girls and boys, Montessori STEM toys, durable toys made from recycled material. Make 5 models, a racing car, a jet ski, a duck, a boat or a rocket. Its the plug in game from Clics promotes your childs creativity and motor skills. A real fun game for boys and girls from 4 years with no limits. In addition to the 47 large building blocks, this toy box includes 22 other shapes and accessories to create at least 5 figures realistically. They can also be decorated with the supplied stickers.