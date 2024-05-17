Clics Bucket Fire Edition Click and Play Bucket 127 Pieces

Do you love building with blocks. Then you will love Clics. Because with the Clics building blocks you build your own world or that of the free included building plans. With this Fire Department box you build your own fire department with fire vehicles, plane, boat and more. Clics Fire Edition is a construction toy for children from 4 years, creative educational toy in a 127 piece set, building blocks for girls and boys and is also a Montessori STEM toy. Durable, made from recycled material