SES Creative Glitter Slime 2x120g

Slime and glitter: the ultimate combination. These two pots contain ready to use slime with different textures. A pot with thick, stretchy, pink, pearlescent putty and a pot with liquid, slippery, purple glitter slime. And good news for mum and dad: all of SES Creative’s slime is safe to use and is easy to wash out of fabrics.