Clics Bucket 8 in 1 Clic and Play Bucket 160 Pieces

CLICS construction toys for children from 4 years, creative educational toys in a 160 piece set, building blocks for girls and boys and also a Montessori STEM toys. Durable, made from recycled material. In addition to the 122 large building blocks, this toy box includes 38 pieces and accessories to create at least 8 figures realistically. They can also be decorated with the supplied stickers.