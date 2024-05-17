Playmais Eco Play Mosaic Little Unicorn 2300 Mosaic Pieces

Make your own Little Unicorn with mosaic sized 2300 natural maize pieces. This toy is carbon neutral, safe, and biodegradable. No glue or artificial additives are needed. Just cut, model, dampen, and stick the colourful pieces together. Follow the easy instructions or use your imagination. it comes with 6 colourful printed fun unicorn cards to stick the maize pieces onto. This toy helps your child learn colours, shapes, touch, and motor skills. Suits ages 3 years plus