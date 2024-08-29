Playmais Eco Play Dinosaur 80 Classic Pieces

Make your own dinosaur with these 80 pieces of natural maize pieces. This modelling kit is carbon neutral, safe, and biodegradable. No glue or artificial additives are needed. Just cut, model, dampen, and stick the colourful pieces together. Follow the easy instructions to make a Dinosaur or use your imagination to build anything. This toy helps your child learn colours, shapes, touch, and motor skills. Suits ages 3 years plus.