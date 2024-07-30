Playmais Eco Play Princess 80 Classic Pieces

Make your own princess with these 80 pieces of natural maize pieces. This toy is carbon neutral, safe, and biodegradable. No glue or artificial additives are needed. Just cut, model, dampen, and stick the colourful pieces together. Follow the easy instructions to make a Princess or use your imagination to build anything. This toy helps your child learn colours, shapes, touch, and motor skills. Suits ages 3 years plus.