Marketplace.
image 1 of Playmais Eco Play Princess 80 Classic Pieces
image 1 of Playmais Eco Play Princess 80 Classic Piecesimage 2 of Playmais Eco Play Princess 80 Classic Pieces

Playmais Eco Play Princess 80 Classic Pieces

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£12.99

£12.99/each

Playmais Eco Play Princess 80 Classic Pieces
Make your own princess with these 80 pieces of natural maize pieces. This toy is carbon neutral, safe, and biodegradable. No glue or artificial additives are needed. Just cut, model, dampen, and stick the colourful pieces together. Follow the easy instructions to make a Princess or use your imagination to build anything. This toy helps your child learn colours, shapes, touch, and motor skills. Suits ages 3 years plus.
With 80 pieces that requires no glueCut, model, dampen and stick the pieces togetherSuits ages 3 years plus

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here