Playmais Eco Play World Jungle 900 Classic Pieces

Make your own world jungle with these 900 pieces of natural maize pieces. This toy is carbon neutral, safe, and biodegradable. No glue or artificial additives are needed. Just cut, model, dampen, and stick the colourful pieces together. Follow the easy instructions and use the included cardboard templates to build the dinosaurs or use your imagination to build anything and it also comes with backgrounds to decorate with your creations. This toy helps your child learn colours, shapes, touch, and motor skills. Suits ages 3 years plus.