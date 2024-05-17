Clics Bucket 8 in 1 Glitter Click and Play 175 PIeces

LICS construction toys for children from 4 years, it’s a creative educational toys in a 175 piece glitter set, building blocks for girls and boys and also a Montessori STEM toys. Durable, made from recycled material. In addition to the 133 large building blocks, this toy box includes 42 pieces and accessories to create at least 8 figures realistically. They can also be decorated with the supplied stickers.