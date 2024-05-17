Marketplace.
image 1 of Clics Bucket 8 in 1 Glitter Click and Play 175 PIeces
image 1 of Clics Bucket 8 in 1 Glitter Click and Play 175 PIecesimage 2 of Clics Bucket 8 in 1 Glitter Click and Play 175 PIecesimage 3 of Clics Bucket 8 in 1 Glitter Click and Play 175 PIecesimage 4 of Clics Bucket 8 in 1 Glitter Click and Play 175 PIecesimage 5 of Clics Bucket 8 in 1 Glitter Click and Play 175 PIeces

Clics Bucket 8 in 1 Glitter Click and Play 175 PIeces

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.99

£24.99/each

Clics Bucket 8 in 1 Glitter Click and Play 175 PIeces
LICS construction toys for children from 4 years, it’s a creative educational toys in a 175 piece glitter set, building blocks for girls and boys and also a Montessori STEM toys. Durable, made from recycled material. In addition to the 133 large building blocks, this toy box includes 42 pieces and accessories to create at least 8 figures realistically. They can also be decorated with the supplied stickers.
For creative builders with 175 pieces for 8 modelsYou can use your imagination for endless buildingMade from recycled materials

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here