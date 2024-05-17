Nikko Rhino Construction Wheel Loader With Lights and Sounds

This Nikko Rhino Construction wheel loader with light and sound truck have hand articulated features, allowing you to really get to work. Push the buttons to see the electronic lights and construction sounds and music. Each vehicle requires 3 x button cell batteries, supplied. Suits ages 3 years plus. Dimensions of each truck 8.89 x 17.78 x 12.70 cm.