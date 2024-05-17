SES Creative Olfi The Sensory Elephant

Olfi the big, soft and friendly elephant is much more than just a cuddly toy. He will introduce your little one to different textures, patterns and sounds. For example, the ears make a crackling sound, Olfi's foot is a mirror, there's a squeaky mouse hidden in his chest pocket. He also has a ring on his hand on which your little one can nibble or bite. Plenty of activities to discover.