image 1 of SES Creative Olfi The Sensory Elephant
image 1 of SES Creative Olfi The Sensory Elephantimage 2 of SES Creative Olfi The Sensory Elephantimage 3 of SES Creative Olfi The Sensory Elephantimage 4 of SES Creative Olfi The Sensory Elephantimage 5 of SES Creative Olfi The Sensory Elephant

SES Creative Olfi The Sensory Elephant

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

SES Creative Olfi The Sensory Elephant
Olfi the big, soft and friendly elephant is much more than just a cuddly toy. He will introduce your little one to different textures, patterns and sounds. For example, the ears make a crackling sound, Olfi's foot is a mirror, there's a squeaky mouse hidden in his chest pocket. He also has a ring on his hand on which your little one can nibble or bite. Plenty of activities to discover.
Stimulates children to look, feel and playLearn to recognise different textures and patternsYour child cam also recognise different sounds

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here