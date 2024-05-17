PlayMais Eco Play Mosaic Little Farm 2300 Mosaic Pieces

Make your own Little Farm with mosaic sized 2,300 natural maize pieces. This toy is carbon neutral, safe, and biodegradable. No glue or artificial additives are needed. Just cut, model, dampen, and stick the colourful pieces together. Follow the easy instructions or use your imagination to build anything. it comes with 6 colourful printed fun farm animal cards to stick the maize pieces onto. This toy helps your child learn colours, shapes, touch, and motor skills. Suits ages 3 years plus.