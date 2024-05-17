SES Creative Glow In The Dark Slime Lab

Slime time! Are you someone who's not afraid to get their hands dirty and likes to experiment. With this slime set you can make your own slime, Decorate the slime with glitter, glow in the-dark stars and mix different colours. You can come up with your own recipes and try things out. This mix contains slime powder, a zip lock bag, dye and different items to add to the slime. Comes with Slime powder, yellow dye, blue dye, 5 glow in the dark stars, gold glitter, a resealable bag, glow in the dark stickers, a measuring beaker, a stirring stick and a pipette.