Playmais Eco Play Basic Medium 350 Classic Pieces

Let your child explore their creativity with this eco friendly box of fun. Made in Germany from natural and biodegradable materials, this box contains 350 Classic maize pieces in different colours that can be easily cut, shaped, and joined together with water. No glue or artificial additives are used, making it safe for your child and the environment. This box also helps your child develop their colour recognition, spatial awareness, touch sensitivity, and motor skills. Suits ages 3 years plus.