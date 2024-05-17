Marketplace.
image 1 of Goki Wooden Baby Animals 4 Piece Cube Puzzle
image 1 of Goki Wooden Baby Animals 4 Piece Cube Puzzleimage 2 of Goki Wooden Baby Animals 4 Piece Cube Puzzle

Goki Wooden Baby Animals 4 Piece Cube Puzzle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Goki Wooden Baby Animals 4 Piece Cube Puzzle
Made from wood, this four pieced animal themed dice puzzle has six different young animals on them to be matched up. Once completed, the puzzle will measure 10.4 x 10.4 x 5.4 cm. Suits ages 2 years plus.
With 4 wooden cubesHas six different animals on them to be matched upSuits ages 2 years plus

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here