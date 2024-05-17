Playmais Eco Play Basic 1000 In Plastic Tub

Let your child explore their creativity with this eco friendly tub of fun. Made in Germany from natural and biodegradable materials, this tub contains 1000 Classic maize pieces in different colours that can be easily cut, shaped, and joined together with water. No glue or artificial additives are used, making it safe for your child and the environment. This modelling set also helps your child develop their colour recognition, spatial awareness, touch sensitivity, and motor skills. Comes in a plastic tub for storage. Suits ages 3 years plus.