Playmais Eco Play Fun to Play Dinosaur 500 Classic Pieces

Make your own dinosaurs with these 500 pieces of natural maize pieces. This toy is carbon neutral, safe, and biodegradable. No glue or artificial additives are needed. Just cut, model, dampen, and stick the colourful pieces together. Follow the easy instructions and use the included cardboard templates to build the dinosaurs, or use your imagination to build anything. This toy helps your child learn colours, shapes, touch, and motor skills. Suits ages 3 years plus.