Clics Magimals 6 Piece Magnetic Ocean Animals

Explore the fascinating underwater world with our squeezable and magnetic ocean animals set. This 6 piece magnetic baby toy not only brings hours of fun, but also develops your childs motor skills. Its the perfect gift for curious babies as from 12 months and up. Safety is our number one priority. The child safe magnets and rounded edges ensure that your little explorer can play safely. The high quality material guarantees a long life of the toy, so your child can enjoy it for a long time. The realistic ocean animal motifs stimulate your child's imagination and promote cognitive development. Let your child dive into the depths of the ocean and explore the fascinating world of sea creatures. An absolute must have for every child's room and a wonderful way to experience the magic of ocean animals.