Nikko Machine Makers City Service Garbage Truck

City Service brings all the styles and themes to the Machine Maker brand. Build this Garbage Truck and then mix and match parts to invent your own crazy machines. Each vehicle comes with a screwdriver, figure and stickers and an instruction manual. No batteries required. Suits ages 3 years plus. Dimensions of each truck 12.7 x 20.32 x 21.91 cm.