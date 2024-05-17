Marketplace.
Goki Wooden 4 Piece Toy Themed Lift Out Puzzle

Goki Wooden 4 Piece Toy Themed Lift Out Puzzle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

Goki Wooden 4 Piece Toy Themed Lift Out Puzzle
Introducing the Lift-out Puzzle - Toys Ã¢â‚¬â€œ a delightful playtime companion designed to nurture your child's early learning. Crafted with extra-large knobs and adorned with vibrant, captivating motifs. This puzzle is the perfect introduction to the world of problem-solving and fine motor skills for your little one.With its charming toy-themed illustrations, including a playful duck, a cosy house, and more, this puzzle sparks imagination and curiosity in children. As parents, we understand the importance of educational toys that engage and entertain our children. the Lift-out Puzzle does just that Ã¢â‚¬â€œ it provides hours of entertainment while subtly enhancing cognitive abilities. Your child will learn about shapes. They'll develop hand-eye coordination, and improve their problem-solving skills. All while having a blast.Crafted with safety in mind. This puzzle is made from high-quality materials that are free from harmful chemicals. It's durable enough to withstand enthusiastic play and exploration. The puzzle is designed to be both fun and educational, ensuring that your child's playtime is not only enjoyable but also enriching.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here