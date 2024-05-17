Marketplace.
image 1 of Nikko Machine Makers City Service Cement Truck
image 1 of Nikko Machine Makers City Service Cement Truckimage 2 of Nikko Machine Makers City Service Cement Truckimage 3 of Nikko Machine Makers City Service Cement Truckimage 4 of Nikko Machine Makers City Service Cement Truckimage 5 of Nikko Machine Makers City Service Cement Truck

Nikko Machine Makers City Service Cement Truck

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Nikko Machine Makers City Service Cement Truck
City Service brings all the styles and themes to the Machine Maker brand. Build this Cement Truck and then mix and match parts to invent your own crazy machines. Each vehicle comes with a screwdriver, figure and stickers and an instruction manual. No batteries required. Suits ages 3 years plus. Dimensions of each truck 12.7 x 20.32 x 21.91 cm
Build your own Cement TruckComes with 9 parts, including a screwdriverNo batteries required

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here