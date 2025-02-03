OHS Luxury Geometric Seersucker Duvet Quilt Bedding Set, King - White

The geo seersucker duvet set combines modern style with textured elegance to transform your bedroom with an elevated sense of style. The duvet set features a contemporary geometric pattern enhanced by the timeless charm of seersucker fabric. This tactile detail not only adds visual interest but also provides a cozy and comfortable feel. This unique and tasteful set creates a sophisticated interplay of light and shadow, adding depth to your bedding ensemble. Elevate your sleeping space with the OHS Geometric Seersucker Duvet Set, where contemporary design meets the luxurious comfort.

Luxurious geometric embossed detailing Duvet secures with button closure Feels silky against your skin as you sleep

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)