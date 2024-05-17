Marketplace.
image 1 of Dreamscene Blackout Thermal Insulated Eyelet Curtains, 46x72" - Navy Blue
image 1 of Dreamscene Blackout Thermal Insulated Eyelet Curtains, 46x72" - Navy Blueimage 2 of Dreamscene Blackout Thermal Insulated Eyelet Curtains, 46x72" - Navy Blueimage 3 of Dreamscene Blackout Thermal Insulated Eyelet Curtains, 46x72" - Navy Blue

Dreamscene Blackout Thermal Insulated Eyelet Curtains, 46x72" - Navy Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.99

£15.99/each

Dreamscene Blackout Thermal Insulated Eyelet Curtains, 46x72" - Navy Blue
Energy efficient for maximum insulation, keeps heat in/keeps light out. These heavyweight eyelet ring top thermal curtains will transform your room with its blackout qualities and unique Supersoft drape material of soft sheen. This is a Double Face curtain i.e. same colour on both sides, with the blackout weave lining inside, and is perfect for any room. Easy to hang and easy care.
Energy efficient giving maximum insulationLined to provide light control and privacySoft sheen look

View all Curtains & Blinds

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here