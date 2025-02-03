OHS Satin Stripe Hotel Quality Duvet Cover and Pillowcases, Super King - Black

Give your bedroom that hotel feeling with this luxury satin stripe bedding set. Its simple design in neutral tones adds a touch of nostalgia to your bedding ensemble. Crafted for comfort and style, this duvet set includes everything you need for a cosy and visually appealing bedroom upgrade.

Hotel-like quality Duvet secured with button closure Luxurious and stylish to fit your bedroom decor

