OHS Line Check Print Reversible Microfibre Duvet Cover Bedding Set, Super King - Black/Charcoal

This duvet set features a distinctive fine line check pattern, creating a simple yet stylish aesthetic that complements a variety of decor styles. Crafted with attention to both design and comfort, this item includes a duvet cover and matching pillowcase(s). The clean lines and range of attractive hues lend a sense of sophistication to your bedding ensemble. Whether you prefer a farmhouse-inspired look or a more traditional vibe, the print adds a versatile and cosy element to your sleep space.

Designed with natural colours to fit all bedroom decors Reversible design Durable and long-lasting

