Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Reversible Gingham Duvet Quilt Cover Bedding Set, Double - Sage Green

OHS Reversible Gingham Duvet Quilt Cover Bedding Set, Double - Sage Green

No ratings yet

Write a review

£13.49

£13.49/each

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

OHS Reversible Gingham Duvet Quilt Cover Bedding Set, Double - Sage Green
This duvet set features a distinctive gingham pattern, creating a simple yet stylish aesthetic that complements a variety of decor styles. Crafted with attention to both design and comfort, the Gingham Duvet Set includes a duvet cover and matching pillowcase(s). The clean lines and range of attractive hues lend a sense of sophistication to your bedding ensemble. Whether you prefer a farmhouse-inspired look or a more traditional vibe, the OHS Gingham Duvet Set adds a versatile and cosy element to your sleep space.
Versatile with all kinds of bedroom decorsReversible designDurable and long-lasting
Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here