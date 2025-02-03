OHS Reversible Gingham Duvet Quilt Cover Bedding Set, Double - Sage Green

This duvet set features a distinctive gingham pattern, creating a simple yet stylish aesthetic that complements a variety of decor styles. Crafted with attention to both design and comfort, the Gingham Duvet Set includes a duvet cover and matching pillowcase(s). The clean lines and range of attractive hues lend a sense of sophistication to your bedding ensemble. Whether you prefer a farmhouse-inspired look or a more traditional vibe, the OHS Gingham Duvet Set adds a versatile and cosy element to your sleep space.

Versatile with all kinds of bedroom decors Reversible design Durable and long-lasting

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)