OHS Star Print Reversible Microfibre Duvet Cover Twin Pack Bedding Set, Junior - Green/Navy Blue

This twin pack includes two duvet sets, each featuring charming star prints in navy and green. The first set showcases a delightful navy star print, while the second set boasts an equally enchanting green star print. What makes These duvet sets are set apart by their reversible feature - the reverse side of each set features the same star print with reversed colours on a white background. Crafted with the comfort of your child in mind, this twin pack offers a cosy and stylish solution for their bedroom. Let your little one enjoy the versatility of two distinct looks, whether it's the serene navy or the vibrant green stars, all in a reversible and playful design.