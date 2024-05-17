Dreamscene Galaxy Print Blackout Eyelet Curtains, 66x90" - Navy Blue

Turn bed time into a fun and loving atmosphere with these Galaxy blackout curtains from the Dreamscene. Energy efficient for maximum insulation, these curtains keep heat in and light out. These heavyweight eyelet ring top thermal curtains will transform your room with its blackout qualities and unique supersoft drape material of soft sheen with metallic moon and stars. This is a double face curtain i.e. moon and stars pattern on face and plain matching colour on the reverse, with the blackout weave lining inside, and is perfect for any room. The eyelet ring top makes this easy to hang and easy care.