OHS Metallic Star Slot Top Sheer Net 2 Panel Voile Curtains, 55x87" - White

These star slot top voile curtains offer a blend of sheer elegance and playful glamour, allowing natural light to gently filter through the voile fabric. The white curtains are adorned with a stylish metallic star print, adding sophistication and a touch of sparkle to your little ones windows. The slot top design ensures easy installation, while the versatile white colour complements various interior styles. This set includes a pair of curtains, providing a coordinated and enchanting look for your living space, bedroom, or kid's room.