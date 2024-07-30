OHS Woven Textured Eyelet Curtains, 46x72" - Natural

These woven texture curtains offer versatility with a touch of elegance. These unique window treatments feature an exquisite texture, that adds depth and dimension to your space. Its tactile surface creates an interesting and inviting visual that draws the eye and makes these curtains a statement piece for any interior. The curtains advance your home's aesthetic, but also offer effective light control and privacy.