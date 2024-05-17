OHS 2 x Pinsonic Quilted Soft Touch Cushion Cover Pillow Protector, 48x74cm - White

Featuring a pinsonic quilted design, these pillow protectors provide a soft and plush feel, enhancing your sleeping comfort. The simple envelope closure ensures a secure fit around your pillows, keeping them clean and protected. Hypoallergenic and easy to care for, these pillow protectors help to guard against dust mites, allergens, and everyday wear and tear, prolonging the life of your pillows. With a convenient 2-pack, they are a practical and stylish addition to any bedroom.