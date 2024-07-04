Marketplace.
image 1 of Brentfords Winter Lightweight Anti-Allergy Breathable 15 Tog Quilt Duvet, King - White
image 1 of Brentfords Winter Lightweight Anti-Allergy Breathable 15 Tog Quilt Duvet, King - Whiteimage 2 of Brentfords Winter Lightweight Anti-Allergy Breathable 15 Tog Quilt Duvet, King - Whiteimage 3 of Brentfords Winter Lightweight Anti-Allergy Breathable 15 Tog Quilt Duvet, King - Whiteimage 4 of Brentfords Winter Lightweight Anti-Allergy Breathable 15 Tog Quilt Duvet, King - White

Brentfords Winter Lightweight Anti-Allergy Breathable 15 Tog Quilt Duvet, King - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£20.99

£20.99/each

Brentfords Winter Lightweight Anti-Allergy Breathable 15 Tog Quilt Duvet, King - White
Our Brentfords Duvets and pillows are soft, comfortable, and breathable and have been crafted with a hypo-allergenic polyester outer fabric and a polyester filling. This item is available in various sizes and TOGS, so you can choose the right duvet for you, and for the time of year. We provide TOGs from 4.5 which is cool and lightweight perfect for the summer months, through to the 15 TOG which is perfect for the cold winter months. Choosing the right duvet is important to allow for a great nights sleep all year round. Our duvets and pillows are also easy care so can be machine washed at 40°C, and are all UK made.
Perfect to use in winter monthsDust mites and allergen protectionsLightweight and breathable

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here