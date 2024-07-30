Sienna Capri Matte Super Soft Velvet Lined Eyelet Curtains, 90x90" - Silver

Bring a touch of luxury to your room with these luxury pair of super soft matt velvet curtains. Energy efficient for maximum insulation, these light reducing curtains will transform your room with its modern qualities and its unique super soft velvet material. These plush curtains have an attached separate lining, making it fully lined and is perfect for any room. The eyelet ring top make this easy to hang and easy care.