Marketplace.
Sienna Manhattan Crushed Velvet Band Thermal Blackout Curtains, 168x137cm

Sienna Manhattan Crushed Velvet Band Thermal Blackout Curtains, 168x137cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.99

£18.99/each

Sienna Manhattan Crushed Velvet Band Thermal Blackout Curtains, 168x137cm
Transform and modernise your room with these Manhattan crushed velvet band curtains from Sienna. Energy efficient for maximum insulation, these light reducing faux silk curtains will transform your room with its modern qualities and its unique supersoft crushed velvet top material. These curtains have an attached separate lining, making it fully lined and is perfect for any room. The eyelet ring top makes this easy to hang and easy care.
Crushed velvet top bandEnergy efficient giving maximum insulationFaux silk material to modernise any room

View all Curtains

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here